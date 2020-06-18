Tennis Tennis Alcott slams US Open 'discrimination' over wheelchair omission Two-time wheelchair singles champion Dylan Alcott slammed the US Open for not including the wheelchair event for the 2020 edition. Reuters 18 June, 2020 10:02 IST Australia Dylan Alcott is the reigning doubles champion of the US Open wheelchair event. - dylan alcott twitter Reuters 18 June, 2020 10:02 IST Australian Paralympic tennis champion Dylan Alcott has slammed the omission of the wheelchair tournament from the U.S. Open, calling it “disgusting discrimination".Alcott, who won the 2015 and 2018 wheelchair singles titles at Flushing Meadows and is the reigning doubles champion, said players were not consulted and posed no greater health threat than able-bodied entrants.With the coronavirus still rife in the United States, the Aug. 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open is going ahead without fans or a qualifying tournament for able-bodied players.“I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. Just got announced that the US Open will go ahead WITHOUT wheelchair tennis.. Players weren’t consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world. But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 17, 2020 “But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination.”Melbourne man Alcott has won 10 wheelchair Grand Slam singles titles and took the singles and doubles gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games at Rio.“And please do not tell me I am a greater risk because I am disabled,” said the 29-year-old.READ: 2020 U.S. Open plan: Electronic line-calling, fewer line judges and ball people “I am disabled yes but that does not make me SICK. I am fitter and healthier than nearly everybody reading this right now. There are no added risks.“And for sure there are far more important things going on in the world, but that choice shouldve been up TO ME.“It is blatant discrimination for able bodied people to decide on my behalf what i do with my LIFE AND CAREER just because I am disabled. Not good enough.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos