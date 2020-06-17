Tennis Tennis Serena 'cannot wait' to compete in this year's U.S. Open The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times. AP 17 June, 2020 20:56 IST Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open. - Getty Images AP 17 June, 2020 20:56 IST Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation on Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.READ| Mixed reactions from Indian players over US Open move A message from 6x champion @serenawilliams: pic.twitter.com/nBku5heoJv— US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020 The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, making it the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and currently is scheduled to start a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos