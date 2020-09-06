Tennis Tennis US Open: Serena Williams survives Sloane Stephens in third-round test The 26th seed kept Williams on the run as she saved two break points, with the 38-year-old struggling to find her rhythm. Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 02:15 IST Serena Williams cleaned up her game after initial hiccups and kept psyching herself up in the absence of the legions of fans who regularly flock to Flushing Meadows. - Getty Images Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 02:15 IST Serena Williams survived a third-round scare at the U.S. Open to topple 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 and keep alive her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.A sure-footed Stephens pounced early as third seed Williams struggled with her first serve and committed 13 unforced errors in the first set, claiming an early break for a 2-1 lead.The 26th seed kept Williams on the run as she saved two break points, with the 38-year-old struggling to find her rhythm.READ: US Open: Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from doubles after COVID-19 quarantine notice But the momentum dramatically shifted in Williams favour in the second set. She opened up a 4-2 lead as she cleaned up her game and kept psyching herself up in the absence of the legions of fans who regularly flock to Flushing Meadows. The stands sat empty this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak."It was intense, I have to say," Williams, chasing a seventh title at the New York major, said in an on-court interview."It always brings out the best in my fitness when I play Sloane."Serena will take on Maria Sakkari in the fourth round. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos