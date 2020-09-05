Tennis Tennis US Open: Sakkari beats Anisimova to reach round four Maria Sakkari beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1 in 55 minutes at the US Open on Saturday. Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next. AP NEW YORK 05 September, 2020 22:48 IST Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates winning her women's third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open. - GETTY IMAGES AP NEW YORK 05 September, 2020 22:48 IST Maria Sakkari reached the fourth round at her second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after beating American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1 in 55 minutes at the US Open on Saturday.The 22nd-seeded Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. Sakkari made eight errors.The 15th-seeded Sakkari entered 2020 with an 0-7 record in third-round matches at major championships.READ| Rohan Bopanna wants Sumit Nagal to work on his serve But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again at the Flushing Meadows.Normally the Grand Slam circuit would head to Paris and London between Melbourne and New York. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the French Open was postponed from May until late September and Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos