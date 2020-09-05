US Open: Sakkari beats Anisimova to reach round four

Maria Sakkari reached the fourth round at her second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after beating American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1 in 55 minutes at the US Open on Saturday.

The 22nd-seeded Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. Sakkari made eight errors.

The 15th-seeded Sakkari entered 2020 with an 0-7 record in third-round matches at major championships.

READ| Rohan Bopanna wants Sumit Nagal to work on his serve

But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again at the Flushing Meadows.

Normally the Grand Slam circuit would head to Paris and London between Melbourne and New York. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the French Open was postponed from May until late September and Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next.