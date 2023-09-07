US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will look to set up an all-American final at the US Open in New York on Thursday (Friday in India).
Teenager Gauff, seeded sixth, takes on 10th-seeded Czech and French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova in the first semifinal on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
In the other semifinal, reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against 2017 finalist and 17th seed Keys.
The men’s doubles semifinals will be played on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 11 of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s Singles Semifinal: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) - 4:30AM IST (Friday)
Women’s Singles Semifinal: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [17] Madison Keys (USA)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Men’s Doubles Semifinal: [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) - 9:30PM IST
Men’s Doubles Semifinal: [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicke (USA) vs [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)
