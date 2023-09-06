US Open 2023, Day Nine Results: Djokovic, Gauff reach semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff booked their spots in the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday.
Three-time winner and second seed Carlos Alcaraz beat top-ranked American and ninth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets to reach his 47th semifinal at a Major, a new all-time men’s record.
Sixth-seeded American teenager Gauff knocked out 20th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in just 68 minutes. Gauff next faces Karolina Muchova, who defeated Sorana Cirstea in the other quarterfinal of the day.
Here’s the complete list of quarterfinal results (singles only) from day nine of US Open 2023:
Men
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)
|[9] TAYLOR FRITZ (USA)
|6-1, 6-4, 6-4
|[10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA)/BEN SHELTON (USA)
Women
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[6] COCO GAUFF (USA)
|[20] JELENA OSTAPENKO (LAT)
|6-0, 6-2
|[10] KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZE)
|[30] SORANA CIRSTEA (ROU)
|6-0, 6-3
