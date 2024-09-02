MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden ousted in round of 16

Bopanna’s challenge is still alive in the mixed doubles event with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi and he will be up against Ebden Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 10:01 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The second-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.
The second-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The second-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s challenge in the men’s doubles event of the US Open 2024 ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round on Sunday .

The second-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced retirement from Davis Cup and it is yet to see if he will return to defend his Australian Open crown in January 2025.

Sumit Nagal had exited the men’s singles with an opening-round defeat while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji earlier lost in men’s doubles at different stages of the tournament.

Bopanna’s challenge is still alive in the mixed doubles event with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi and interestingly, he and Ebden will now be up against each other.

Ebden and Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova are seeded fourth in the mixed doubles.

