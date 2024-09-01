MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti lose to top seeds in RO16; Bopanna enters mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sutjiadi

Bhambri and Olivetti did well to reach the pre-quarterfinals, having got the better of 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger in the second round.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:09 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The top seeds from Spain and Argentina beat the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2.
The top seeds from Spain and Argentina beat the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
The top seeds from Spain and Argentina beat the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti exited the US Open with a straight-set loss to top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacia Zeballos in the men’s doubles round of 16 here on Sunday.

The top seeds from Spain and Argentina beat the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2.

Bhambri and Olivetti did well to reach the pre-quarterfinals, having got the better of 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger in the second round.

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will play their round of 16 match on Monday.

ALSO READ: US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals

Earlier, Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi progressed to the mixed doubles quarterfinals after losing the first set without getting a single game, turning it around remarkably at the US Open.

Seeded eighth, Bopanna and Sutjiadi were pushed to the brink by Australia’s John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, but eventually, walked out 0-6 7-6(5) 10-7 winners in the second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

