MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals

The 26th-seeded Spaniard came through 6-1, 6-2 for her best Grand Slam result since she considered quitting the sport due to a serious back injury.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:09 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paula Badosa celebrates against Yafan Wang.
Paula Badosa celebrates against Yafan Wang. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Paula Badosa celebrates against Yafan Wang. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paula Badosa reached the US Open quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday by conquering Wang Yafan as well as New York’s suffocating humidity.

The 26th-seeded Spaniard came through 6-1, 6-2 for her best Grand Slam result since she considered quitting the sport due to a serious back injury.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, the first two games on Sunday took 17 minutes to complete while Badosa saved all eight break points she faced.

“It was so humid I thought I was going to die,” said the 26-year-old New York-born player of the humidity which hit 85% at noon.

“I knew she was tough but I’m tougher.”

Badosa is the first Spanish woman to make the quarterfinals since Carla Suarez Navarro in 2018 while it has been 28 years since a Spaniard last reached semi-finals.

That honour fell to Conchita Martinez in 1996.

Badosa will take on either defending champion Coco Gauff or Emma Navarro for a place in the semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2024 /

Paula Badosa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti lose to top seeds in RO16; Bopanna enters mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sutjiadi
    PTI
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar trails vs Ai Xinliang after end one; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Rakesh Kumar through to semis; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Sathiyan, Diya script comeback win for Dabang Delhi over Smashers; Paltan pips Patriots
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti lose to top seeds in RO16; Bopanna enters mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sutjiadi
    PTI
  3. US Open 2024: Haddad Maia into last 16 after video review row
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enter mixed doubles quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Serena Williams returns to US Open, albeit as a fan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti lose to top seeds in RO16; Bopanna enters mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sutjiadi
    PTI
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar trails vs Ai Xinliang after end one; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Rakesh Kumar through to semis; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Sathiyan, Diya script comeback win for Dabang Delhi over Smashers; Paltan pips Patriots
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment