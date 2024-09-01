US Open: ‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after entering quarterfinals

Paula Badosa reached the US Open quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday by conquering Wang Yafan as well as New York’s suffocating humidity.
The 26th-seeded Spaniard came through 6-1, 6-2 for her best Grand Slam result since she considered quitting the sport due to a serious back injury.
Despite the one-sided scoreline, the first two games on Sunday took 17 minutes to complete while Badosa saved all eight break points she faced.
“It was so humid I thought I was going to die,” said the 26-year-old New York-born player of the humidity which hit 85% at noon.
“I knew she was tough but I’m tougher.”
Badosa is the first Spanish woman to make the quarterfinals since Carla Suarez Navarro in 2018 while it has been 28 years since a Spaniard last reached semi-finals.
That honour fell to Conchita Martinez in 1996.
Badosa will take on either defending champion Coco Gauff or Emma Navarro for a place in the semifinals.
