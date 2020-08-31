Tennis Tennis US Open: Kerber reaches second round in New York The 17th-seeded German overcame a shaky start on serve and got better as the 88-minute match at Louis Armstrong Stadium wore on. Reuters NEW YORK 31 August, 2020 22:52 IST Angelique Kerber has triumphed at Flushing Meadows back in 2016. Reuters NEW YORK 31 August, 2020 22:52 IST Former champion Angelique Kerber returned to action for the first time in seven months and beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to reach the second round of the US Open.The 17th-seeded German, who entered the match having not competed since the fourth round of the Australian Open, overcame a shaky start on serve and got better as the 88-minute match at Louis Armstrong Stadium wore on.Kerber, a three-times Grand Slam champion who triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2016, traded breaks with Tomljanovic through the first four games of the match and then found her footing to take over the match.READ | U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence The German southpaw converted all three break point chances to pull ahead 5-4 and then went on to serve out at love to grab the first set.In the second, Kerber settled into a groove and broke her opponent twice before sealing the win on her third match point when a Tomljanovic forehand sailed long.The US Open is the first Grand Slam to be contested since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown global tennis in March. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos