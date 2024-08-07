MagazineBuy Print

U.S. Open 2024 prize fund reaches record $75 million

Published : Aug 07, 2024 22:00 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses for the media with his winners trophy wearing a shirt as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The prize money pool for this year’s U.S. Open has been increased by 15% to $75 million, making it the largest purse in tennis history, the United States Tennis Association announced on Wednesday.

The men’s and women’s singles champions at the year’s final Grand Slam will both earn $3.6 million, a 20% jump from last year’s payout.

Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men’s title in New York last year for his 24th Grand Slam title while Coco Gauff celebrated her first triumph in one of the sport’s four blue-riband events.

All rounds in all events of the main draw and qualifying tournament this year will see an increase in prize money from 2023, with an emphasis placed on early-round increases.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Serbia announces plans to build Djokovic museum

As a result, those who lose in the first round of the main draw will earn $100,000 for the first time, up 23% from 2023, while prize money for the final round of qualifying has been increased by 16% to $52,000.

Total prize money for men’s and women’s doubles will rise 9% from 2023, while total prize money for mixed doubles will jump 18%.

The USTA also said that while there is no wheelchair tournament this year due to the Paralympic Games it will give players that would have been entered into the draw via direct acceptance a player grant, “to ensure that these players are receiving the equivalent of prize money as compensation.”

The U.S. Open will be held from August 26 to September 8.

