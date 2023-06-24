MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vekic beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final

Croatia’s Donna Vekic had to play twice on Saturday - against Elina Avanesyan and Maria Sakkari - before she secured a spot in the final.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 21:43 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Croatia’s Donna Vekic in action during her semifinal match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari.
Croatia’s Donna Vekic in action during her semifinal match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia’s Donna Vekic in action during her semifinal match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatia’s Donna Vekic had to play twice on Saturday but did not drop a set as she cruised into the German Open final with a 6-4 7-6(8) victory over world number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece.

The 26-year-old had first beaten lucky loser Elina Avanesyan in straight sets in their quarterfinal on Saturday morning after play was cancelled due to heavy rain on Friday.

READ | Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open

Armed with her thundering forehand, the World No. 23 bagged the first set courtesy of an early break and then reeled in the sixth seed after Sakkari took a quick 2-0 lead in the second to force a tiebreak.

Vekic made it two wins from her Saturday matches on her fourth match point with another forehand winner flying past her opponent, who also had to play twice in a day, having earlier beaten Marketa Vondrousova in her last-eight match.

Sakkari has now lost all five of her semifinals this season. Vekic will face either Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova or Czech Petra Kvitova in Sunday’s final. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Maria Sakkari /

Donna Vekic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vekic beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final
    Reuters
  2. India B team clinches gold medal in Team Snooker Championship
    PTI
  3. India 2-0 Nepal Highlights: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh score as India enters SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- AUS 0/0, leads by 10 runs: Australian openers are out in the middle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vekic beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final
    Reuters
  2. Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open
    Reuters
  3. Top seeds Krejcikova, Ostapenko face off in Birmingham final
    AFP
  4. Alcaraz reaches maiden grass court final at Queen’s
    Reuters
  5. De Minaur eases past Rune to reach Queen’s final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vekic beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final
    Reuters
  2. India B team clinches gold medal in Team Snooker Championship
    PTI
  3. India 2-0 Nepal Highlights: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh score as India enters SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- AUS 0/0, leads by 10 runs: Australian openers are out in the middle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment