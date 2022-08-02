Also Read Wimbledon champion Rybakina falls at first hurdle in San Jose

The 42-year-old, playing singles for the first time since last August, lost 4-6 6-1 6-4 to Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino under the lights in Washington, D.C..

“Just a little rusty,” Williams told reporters. “I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.

“I wish I could have pulled this match through for the crowd and for the tournament. But (it) doesn’t always work out.”

The seven-times Grand Slam winner is set to play in WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati over the next two weeks.