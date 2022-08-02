Tennis

Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open

The seven-times Grand Slam winner is set to play in WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati over the next two weeks.

Reuters
02 August, 2022 13:49 IST
02 August, 2022 13:49 IST
Venus Williams in action.

Venus Williams in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The seven-times Grand Slam winner is set to play in WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati over the next two weeks.

Also Read
Wimbledon champion Rybakina falls at first hurdle in San Jose

The 42-year-old, playing singles for the first time since last August, lost 4-6 6-1 6-4 to Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino under the lights in Washington, D.C..

“Just a little rusty,” Williams told reporters. “I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.

“I wish I could have pulled this match through for the crowd and for the tournament. But (it) doesn’t always work out.”

The seven-times Grand Slam winner is set to play in WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati over the next two weeks.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us