Tennis

Verdasco, diagnosed with ADHD, accepts two-month doping ban

Verdasco, who has an ATP career-high ranking of 7 but is currently 125 in the world, was tested at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in February.

PARIS 30 November, 2022 18:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Verdasco will be eligible to return on January 8.

FILE PHOTO: Verdasco will be eligible to return on January 8. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Veteran Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has accepted a voluntary two-month doping suspension the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday.

The ITIA said in a statement that an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication, methylphenidate had been found in a urine sample from the payer who turned 39 on November 15.

The statement said that Verdasco admitted the breach and said he had been diagnosed with ADHD and the methylphenidate was prescribed by his doctor but that he had neglected to renew his Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

It added that the 2009 Australian Open semifinalist has since been granted a new TUE by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

“The ITIA accepts that the player did not intend to cheat, that his violation was inadvertent and unintentional,” said the statement.

It said the circumstances allowed the suspension to be reduced to two months from the usual two years.

Verdasco will be eligible to return on January 8.

