Wimbledon 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Jabeur reach semifinals; Rybakina, Rune exit

Wimbledon 2023, Day 10 Results: Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz and last year’s women’s runner-up Ons Jabeur reached the semifinals on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 03:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Ons Jabeur (right) progressed to the semifinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Ons Jabeur (right) progressed to the semifinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Ons Jabeur (right) progressed to the semifinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz and last year’s women’s runner-up Ons Jabeur reached the semifinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

World No. 1 Alcaraz reached the last-four stage at Wimbledon for the first-time with a 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow 20-year-old and sixth seed Holger Rune. The Spaniard will next face third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev who beat USA’s Christopher Eubanks in the other quarterfinal.

In women’s singles, sixth-seeded Jabeur got redemption for last year’s loss in the summit clash with a come-from-behind 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 win against defending champion Elena Rybakina.

The Tunisian will have to get past World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second straight final at The Championships. Sabalenka defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets in her quarterfinal match.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day 10 of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINAL [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (SRB) [6] HOLGER RUNE (DEN) 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4
MEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINAL [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV CHRISTOPHER EUBANKS (USA) 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1
WOMEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINAL [2] ARYNA SABALENKA [25] MADISON KEYS (USA) 6-2, 6-4
WOMEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINAL [6] ONS JABEUR (TUN) [3] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1

