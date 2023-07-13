MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups

Wimbledon 2023, July 13 schedule: While last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur faces World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s semifinals on Thursday.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 03:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Ons Jabeur (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Ons Jabeur (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka (left) faces Ons Jabeur (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ons Jabeur will look to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row when she takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, in a rematch of last year’s final, in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Sabalenka recorded a straight-sets win over USA’s Madison Keys.

In the other semifinal, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova will take on Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Day 11 order of play also features the mixed doubles final and the men’s doubles semifinals. India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 11 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles semifinal: [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 6 PM IST

Women’s Singles semifinal: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Mixed Doubles final: [7] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Yifan Xu (CHN)

Court 1

Men’s Doubles semifinal: [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) vs [15] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) - 5:30 PM IST

Men’s Doubles semifinal: [1] Wesley Koohlof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) vs [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS)

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Ons Jabeur /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Elina Svitolina /

Rohan Bopanna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Rohit, Jaiswal partnership and Ashwin fifer put India in control on Day 1 of first Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Highlights IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: IND 80/0 (23); West Indies 150 all out after Ashwin fifer; Stumps on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Commonwealth Championships: Gyaneshwari wins gold in Mirabai’s absence
    PTI
  5. IND vs WI: Ashwin records 700th international wicket, third Indian after Kumble, Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev weathers Eubanks storm to reach semis
    Reuters
  4. I was really sad that I couldn’t play Wimbledon last year, says Sabalenka
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon: Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Rohit, Jaiswal partnership and Ashwin fifer put India in control on Day 1 of first Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Highlights IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: IND 80/0 (23); West Indies 150 all out after Ashwin fifer; Stumps on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Commonwealth Championships: Gyaneshwari wins gold in Mirabai’s absence
    PTI
  5. IND vs WI: Ashwin records 700th international wicket, third Indian after Kumble, Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment