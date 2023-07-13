Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Sabalenka, Svitolina vs Vondrousova in semifinal match-ups

Ons Jabeur will look to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row when she takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, in a rematch of last year’s final, in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Sabalenka recorded a straight-sets win over USA’s Madison Keys.

In the other semifinal, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova will take on Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Day 11 order of play also features the mixed doubles final and the men’s doubles semifinals. India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 11 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles semifinal: [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 6 PM IST

Women’s Singles semifinal: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Mixed Doubles final: [7] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Yifan Xu (CHN)

Court 1

Men’s Doubles semifinal: [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) vs [15] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) - 5:30 PM IST

Men’s Doubles semifinal: [1] Wesley Koohlof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) vs [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS)