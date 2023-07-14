MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title

Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova made it to the women’s singles final on Thursday.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 01:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ons Jabeur (left) and Marketa Vondrousova (right) won their respective semifinals at Wimbledon on Thursday.
Ons Jabeur (left) and Marketa Vondrousova (right) won their respective semifinals at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur (left) and Marketa Vondrousova (right) won their respective semifinals at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vonrousova made it to the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Thursday.

While the unseeded Czech Vondrousova, who also reached the French Open final in 2019, won her semifinal against Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina in straight sets, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur had to come from a set and a break down to beat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The seventh-seeded Croatian-Ukrainian pair of Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok beat Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan to win the mixed doubles title.

Top seeds Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski, and 15th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos set up the men’s doubles final.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 11 of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
WOMEN'S SINGLES SEMIFINAL [6] ONS JABEUR (TUN) [2] ARYNA SABALENKA 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES SEMIFINAL MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [WC] ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR) 6-3, 6-3
MIXED DOUBLES FINAL [7] MATE PAVIC (CRO)/LYUDMYLA KICHENOK (UKR) JORAN VLIEGEN (BEL)/XU YIFAN (CHN) 6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3
MEN'S DOUBLES SEMIFINAL [1] WESLEY KOOHLOF (NED)/NEAL SKUPSKI (GBR) [6] ROHAN BOPANNA (IND)/MATTHEW EBDEN (AUS) 7-5, 6-4
MEN'S DOUBLES SEMIFINAL [15] MARCEL GRANOLLERS (ESP)/HORACIO ZEBALLOS (ARG) [10] KEVIN KRAWIETZ (GER)/TIM PUETZ (GER) 6-4, 6-3

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

Ons Jabeur /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Elina Svitolina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: IND 296/2 (106); Jaiswal, Kohli take India near 300; lead close to 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as senior men’s team coach
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs WI: Jaiswal scores hundred on Test debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Game, set, cat: Vondrousova feline good at Wimbledon
    AFP
  4. Jabeur rides the punches to beat Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: IND 296/2 (106); Jaiswal, Kohli take India near 300; lead close to 150
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as senior men’s team coach
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs WI: Jaiswal scores hundred on Test debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment