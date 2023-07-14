Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vonrousova made it to the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Thursday.

While the unseeded Czech Vondrousova, who also reached the French Open final in 2019, won her semifinal against Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina in straight sets, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur had to come from a set and a break down to beat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The seventh-seeded Croatian-Ukrainian pair of Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok beat Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan to win the mixed doubles title.

Top seeds Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski, and 15th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos set up the men’s doubles final.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 11 of Wimbledon 2023: