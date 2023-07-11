Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina QF underway, Vondrousova leads Pegula 6-4; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later

Key Updates
- July 11, 2023 18:00Vondrousova stays ahead
Both players hold serve and the Czech stay up by a break at 4-3.
- July 11, 2023 17:54Advantage Vondrousova
Pegula still a bit tentative on the backhand side and the Czech player makes full use of it to break again. Vondrousova leads 3-2.
- July 11, 2023 17:49Nerves everywhere
Pegula overhits a couple of backhand shots and Vondrousova gets the break back immediately. Both players, looking to reach their maiden semifinal at Wimbledon, are clearly a bit nervous.
- July 11, 2023 17:43Early break for Pegula
Vondrousova’s forehand down the line way off the mark and it gives the early break to the American who goes up 2-0.
- July 11, 2023 17:41Quick hold for Pegula
The American begins the match with a comfortable service hold.
- July 11, 2023 17:31Live action coming your way!
Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova step enter Court 1 for the first women’s singles quarterfinal.
- July 11, 2023 17:29Indians in action today
Men’s Doubles, Round of 16 - [6] Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs David Pel (NED)/Reese Stalder (USA)
Boys’ Singles, Second Round - [Q] Manas Dhamne vs Henry Searle (GBR)
Legend’s Doubles - Sania Mirza/Johanna Konta (GBR) vs Andrea Petkovic (GER)/Magdalena Rybarikova (SLO)
- July 11, 2023 17:15First match of the day - Pegula vs Vondrousova
First quarterfinal - Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova - gets underway in 15 minutes. Here is all you need to know about the clash -
- July 11, 2023 17:00Where to watch
In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.
- July 11, 2023 16:55Day 9 - Order of Play
Centre Court
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)- 6:00 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [7] Andrey Rublev
Court 1
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 5:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Roman Safiullin
