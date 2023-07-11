MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina QF underway, Vondrousova leads Pegula 6-4; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 9 of Wimbledon 2023 featuring four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek in action in the quarterfinals.

Updated : Jul 11, 2023 18:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 9 of Wimbledon 2023 featuring four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

  • July 11, 2023 18:00
    Vondrousova stays ahead

    Both players hold serve and the Czech stay up by a break at 4-3.

  • July 11, 2023 17:54
    Advantage Vondrousova

    Pegula still a bit tentative on the backhand side and the Czech player makes full use of it to break again. Vondrousova leads 3-2.

  • July 11, 2023 17:49
    Nerves everywhere

    Pegula overhits a couple of backhand shots and Vondrousova gets the break back immediately. Both players, looking to reach their maiden semifinal at Wimbledon, are clearly a bit nervous.

  • July 11, 2023 17:43
    Early break for Pegula

    Vondrousova’s forehand down the line way off the mark and it gives the early break to the American who goes up 2-0.

  • July 11, 2023 17:41
    Quick hold for Pegula

    The American begins the match with a comfortable service hold.

  • July 11, 2023 17:31
    Live action coming your way!

    Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova step enter Court 1 for the first women’s singles quarterfinal.

  • July 11, 2023 17:29
    Indians in action today

    Men’s Doubles, Round of 16 - [6] Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs David Pel (NED)/Reese Stalder (USA)

    Boys’ Singles, Second Round - [Q] Manas Dhamne vs Henry Searle (GBR)

    Legend’s Doubles - Sania Mirza/Johanna Konta (GBR) vs Andrea Petkovic (GER)/Magdalena Rybarikova (SLO)

  • July 11, 2023 17:15
    First match of the day - Pegula vs Vondrousova

    First quarterfinal - Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova - gets underway in 15 minutes. Here is all you need to know about the clash -

    Wimbledon 2023: Pegula vs Vondrousova, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

  • July 11, 2023 17:00
    Where to watch

    In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

  • July 11, 2023 16:55
    Day 9 - Order of Play

    Centre Court

    Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)- 6:00 PM IST

    Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [7] Andrey Rublev

    Court 1

    Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 5:30 PM IST

    Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Roman Safiullin

