Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina QF underway, Vondrousova leads Pegula 6-4; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 9 of Wimbledon 2023 featuring four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek in action in the quarterfinals.

Updated : Jul 11, 2023 18:16 IST

Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 9 of Wimbledon 2023 featuring four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.