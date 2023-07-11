MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Rublev, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic and Rublev have faced each other four times but this will be their first-ever meeting on grass.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 05:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Tuesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Centre Court on the ninth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 7:30PM IST.

Second seed Djokovic comes into the quarterfinal after his toughest test so far. After straight-sets win in the first three rounds, he was taken to four sets including two very tight tiebreaks by 17th-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

The Serbian is chasing his 24th Major title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. He is also looking to win his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and eighth overall to tie Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record at the grass court Slam.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 32 matches and has not lost a match on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Seventh-seeded Russian Rublev has had to work extremely hard to reach his maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon. He dropped a set each in the second and third round but his biggest challenge came in the round of 16 when he squandered a two-set lead against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. However, Rublev managed to stay calm and claim a thrilling 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 win.

Head-to-head record

Played: 4 | Djokovic: 3 | Rublev: 1

Djokovic and Rublev have faced each other four times and the Serbian has won thrice. Rublev’s only victory against Djokovic came in front of the Serbian’s home crowd last year in the final of the ATP 250 event in Belgrade. Their most recent meeting took place in the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open where Djokovic simply thrashed Rublev.

Beating Djokovic on grass primarily requires a big serve but even that may not be enough, as proven by the fourth round match he had against Hurkacz. Rublev will need to do something special to win against the four-time defending champion and reach his first semifinal at The Championships.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
2022 ATP FINALS ROUND ROBIN DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-1
2022 ATP 250 BELGRADE FINAL RUBLEV 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0
2021 ATP FINALS ROUND ROBIN DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-2

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

