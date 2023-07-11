MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day Eight Wrap: Djokovic, Rybakina book quarterfinal spots

Wimbledon 2023, Day Eight Results: Both defending champions - Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina - progressed to the quarterfinals on Monday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 01:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Elena Rybakina (right) made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Elena Rybakina (right) made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Elena Rybakina (right) made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Both defending champions - Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina - progressed to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday.

Second seed Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament before completing a 7-6(6), 7-6(6) 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16 match which was halted yesterday due to night curfew.

On the other hand, third-seeded Kazakh Rybakina led 4-1 against Beatriz Haddad Maia when the 13th-seeded Brazilian was forced to retire with a back injury. Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur next in a repeat of last year’s final after the Tunisian beat two-time winner Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz, third seed Daniil Medvedev, sixth seed Holger Rune and unseeded American Christopher Eubanks, who upset fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, all reached their maiden quarterfinals at the grass Major.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day eight of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [17] HUBERT HURKACZ (POL) 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) MATTEO BERRETTINI (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [6] HOLGER RUNE (DEN) [21] GRIGOR DIMITROV 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV JIRI LEHECKA (CZE) 6-4, 6-2, retd.
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND CHRISTOPHER EUBANKS (USA) [5] STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE) 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [2] ARYNA SABALENKA [21] EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA 6-4, 6-0
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [3] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ) [13] BEATRIZ HADDAD MAIA (BRA) 4-1, retd.
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [6] ONS JABEUR (TUN) [9] PETRA KVITOVA (CZE) 6-0, 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [25] MADISON KEYS (USA) [Q] MIRRA ANDREEVA 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2

