Wimbledon 2023, Day Eight Wrap: Djokovic, Rybakina book quarterfinal spots

Both defending champions - Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina - progressed to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday.

Second seed Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament before completing a 7-6(6), 7-6(6) 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16 match which was halted yesterday due to night curfew.

On the other hand, third-seeded Kazakh Rybakina led 4-1 against Beatriz Haddad Maia when the 13th-seeded Brazilian was forced to retire with a back injury. Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur next in a repeat of last year’s final after the Tunisian beat two-time winner Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz, third seed Daniil Medvedev, sixth seed Holger Rune and unseeded American Christopher Eubanks, who upset fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, all reached their maiden quarterfinals at the grass Major.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day eight of Wimbledon 2023: