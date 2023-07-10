- July 10, 2023 16:11Ongoing match - Andreeva vs Keys
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva leads 25th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-3 in the round of 16 match
- July 10, 2023 14:28Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day eight of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [13] B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) - 6 PM IST
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round (To be completed) - [2] N. Djokovic (SRB) leads [17] H. Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(6), 7-6(6) - Not before 7PM IST
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [6] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [9] P. Kvitova (CZE)
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs M. Berrettini (ITA)
Court 1:
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [3] D. Medvedev vs J. Lehecka (CZE) - 5:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] E. Alexandrova vs [2] A. Sabalenka
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] G. Dimitrov (BUL) vs [6] H. Rune (DEN)
Court 2:
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [25] M. Keys (USA) vs M. Andreeva - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - C. Eubanks (USA) vs [5] S. Tsitsipas (GRE)
- July 10, 2023 14:24Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.
Latest on Sportstar
- Olympic medal not the right benchmark to assess coaches
- Esports officially designated as a medal sport in Asian Games 2026
- US Open: Lakshya seeks to continue winning momentum, Sindhu eyes first title of the season
- India’s tour of West Indies: Rohit Sharma & Co. embark on quest for smooth transition
- Wimbledon LIVE Score, Day 8 Updates: Djokovic enjoys lead over Hurkacz, Alcaraz takes on Berrettini
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE