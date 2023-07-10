MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon LIVE Score, Day 8 Updates: Djokovic enjoys lead over Hurkacz, Alcaraz takes on Berrettini

Catch the highlights, live score, and updates of the matches from day eight of Wimbledon 2023.

Updated : Jul 10, 2023 16:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the first set against Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the first set against Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the first set against Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

  • July 10, 2023 16:11
    Ongoing match - Andreeva vs Keys

    Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva leads 25th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-3 in the round of 16 match

  • July 10, 2023 14:28
    Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day eight of Wimbledon 2023:

    Centre Court

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [13] B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) - 6 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round (To be completed) - [2] N. Djokovic (SRB) leads [17] H. Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(6), 7-6(6) - Not before 7PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [6] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [9] P. Kvitova (CZE)

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] C. Alcaraz (ESP) vs M. Berrettini (ITA)

    Court 1:

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [3] D. Medvedev vs J. Lehecka (CZE) - 5:30PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] E. Alexandrova vs [2] A. Sabalenka

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [21] G. Dimitrov (BUL) vs [6] H. Rune (DEN)

    Court 2:

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [25] M. Keys (USA) vs M. Andreeva - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - C. Eubanks (USA) vs [5] S. Tsitsipas (GRE)

  • July 10, 2023 14:24
    Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in India?

    In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

