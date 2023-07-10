MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured

Lehecka, who had played a four-hour five-set match against Tommy Paul in the last round, took a timeout after the first set while a trainer treated blisters on his right foot.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 20:03 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wimbledon has been Medvedev’s least successful Grand Slam tournament. The former world number one has reached four finals, winning the U.S. Open in 2021.
Wimbledon has been Medvedev’s least successful Grand Slam tournament. The former world number one has reached four finals, winning the U.S. Open in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Wimbledon has been Medvedev’s least successful Grand Slam tournament. The former world number one has reached four finals, winning the U.S. Open in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday when his fourth-round opponent Jiri Lehecka retired injured after losing the first two sets 6-4 6-2.

The 21-year-old Lehecka, who had played a four-hour five-set match against Tommy Paul in the last round, took a timeout after the first set while a trainer treated blisters on his right foot.

The Czech, who produced 33 unforced errors in the match, struggled on through the second set but Medvedev broke his serve twice and was untroubled on his own.

ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals

“I feel sorry for Jiri because fourth round at Wimbledon, to get hurt it’s not easy,” Medvedev, 27, said in an interview on court. “He has a lot of Grand Slams ahead of him.”

Wimbledon has been Medvedev’s least successful Grand Slam tournament. The former world number one has reached four finals, winning the U.S. Open in 2021.

He did not play at Wimbledon last year because of the ban on Russian competitors following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a ‘special military operation’.

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Jiri Lehecka /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Djokovic drops 3rd set against Hurkacz; Rybakina, Keys, Medvedev reach quarters; Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured
    Reuters
  3. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
  4. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: Aim is to reach knockouts, but biggest comeback will be winning title, says Charanjot Singh
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Keys ends dream run of Andreeva, reaches quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Berrettini, round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Keys ends dream run of Andreeva, reaches quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Haddad Maia, round of 16 preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Djokovic drops 3rd set against Hurkacz; Rybakina, Keys, Medvedev reach quarters; Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured
    Reuters
  3. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
  4. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: Aim is to reach knockouts, but biggest comeback will be winning title, says Charanjot Singh
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Keys ends dream run of Andreeva, reaches quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment