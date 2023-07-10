MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Berrettini, round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 18:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Matteo Berrettini (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Matteo Berrettini (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Matteo Berrettini (right) in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16 of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Monday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Centre Court on the eighth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The round of 16 clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 11PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into this match after his toughest test so far - a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 win over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the third round. He also had a slightly wobbly performance against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the second round after a straight forward victory over Jeremy Chardy in his tournament opener.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

He next faces 2021 runner-up Berrettini, who comes into the round of 16 clash after a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory over 19th-seeded German Alexander Zverev.

The Italian had earlier defeated 15th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 after a tough win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round.

Former World No. 6 Berrettini had reached the final at the All England Club two years ago but missed the previous edition after testing positive for COVID-19.

He came into this year’s tournament with no form whatsoever. The Italian has struggled with injuries. His only match on grass prior to the Major resulted in a 1-6, 2-6 first-round defeat against Sonego in Stuttgart.

Head-to-head record

Played: 3 | Alcaraz: 2 | Berrettini: 1

Alcaraz and Berrettini have faced each other thrice and leads the head-to-head record 2-1 but all three meetings have been quite close. The first time they played against each other was in quarterfinals of the ATP500 event in Vienna in 2021 which the Spaniard won 6-1, 6-7(2), 7-6(5).

The duo next met in the third round of last year’s Australian Open where the Italian led by two-sets-to-love before Alcaraz mounted a stunning comeback to restore parity. However, Berrettini eventually outlasted Alcaraz 10-5 in the deciding set tiebreak.

Their last and most recent meeting took place in the quarterfinals of the ATP500 event in Rio de Janeiro last year where eventual champion Alcaraz won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

This will be their first-ever meeting on grass. Alcaraz seemed to struggle against the big serve of Jarry in his previous round. He could face a similar issue against Berrettini, who has not been broken even once in his three matches so far.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2022 ATP500 RIO DE JANEIRO QUARTERFINAL ALCARAZ 6-1, 6-7(2), 7-6(5)
2022 AUSTRALIAN OPEN THIRD ROUND BERRETTINI 6-2, 7-6(3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(5)
2021 ATP500 VIENNA QUARTERFINAL ALCARAZ 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

