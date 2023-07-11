MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Svitolina, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: While Swiatek eyes a maiden semifinal at the grass Major, Svitolina is looking to become only the third wildcard to reach the last-four stage at The Championships.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 04:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Elina Svitolina (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Elina Svitolina (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Iga Swiatek (left) faces Elina Svitolina (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek faces wildcard Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Tuesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the ninth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6PM IST.

World No. 1 Swiatek comes into her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal after a phenomenal win over Belinda Bencic where she saved two match points before clinching the fourth-round tie 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.

However, in her first three rounds, the Pole didn’t face a lot of challenge and went past Lin Zhu, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Petra Martic without dropping a set.

Svitolina too played a thrilling fourth round match against Victoria Azarenka where she came back from a set down to win in the deciding set tiebreak, finishing the match with the scoreline 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9).

The Ukrainian began her journey with a straight-sets win over fellow wildcard and five-time winner Venus Williams in the first round followed by victories over Elise Martens and Sofia Kenin in the next two rounds.

Svitolina will be making her second appearance in the last-eight stage of The Championships. She has previously reached the semifinals in 2019.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Swiatek: 1 | Svitolina: 0

Swiatek and Svitolina have played against each other once - in the Italian Open quarterfinals in 2021 where the Pole won 6-2, 7-5.

