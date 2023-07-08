Indians at Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 schedule: Bopanna in mixed doubles action; Bhambri-Myneni, Jeevan-Balaji pairs open men’s doubles campaign

Rohan Bopanna will begin his mixed doubles campaign at Wimbledon on Saturday, partnering Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna had won his only Grand Slam title at the 2017 French Open with Dabrowski in mixed doubles. The sixth-seeded Indo-Canadian pair will take on the Croatian-Chinese Taipei duo of Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan.

In men’s doubles, the all-Indian pairs of Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-N. Sriram Balaji will play their first-round matches after making it to the main draw as alternates.

The Bhambri-Myneni pair will take on the scratch duo of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France while the Jeevan-Balaji pair will be up against French Open champions Dodig and his American partner Austin Krajicek in a rematch of the first round from this year’s Australian Open which the Indian pair had won.