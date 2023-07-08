MagazineBuy Print

Indians at Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 schedule: Bopanna in mixed doubles action; Bhambri-Myneni, Jeevan-Balaji pairs open men’s doubles campaign

Wimbledon 2023: While Rohan Bopanna will begin his mixed doubles campaign, the all-Indian pairs of Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-N. Sriram Balaji will play in the opening round of men’s doubles.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 04:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Rohan Bopanna will begin his Wimbledon mixed doubles campaign, partnering Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna will begin his Wimbledon mixed doubles campaign, partnering Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna will begin his Wimbledon mixed doubles campaign, partnering Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rohan Bopanna will begin his mixed doubles campaign at Wimbledon on Saturday, partnering Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna had won his only Grand Slam title at the 2017 French Open with Dabrowski in mixed doubles. The sixth-seeded Indo-Canadian pair will take on the Croatian-Chinese Taipei duo of Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan.

In men’s doubles, the all-Indian pairs of Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-N. Sriram Balaji will play their first-round matches after making it to the main draw as alternates.

The Bhambri-Myneni pair will take on the scratch duo of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France while the Jeevan-Balaji pair will be up against French Open champions Dodig and his American partner Austin Krajicek in a rematch of the first round from this year’s Australian Open which the Indian pair had won.

Schedule
Court 16 - Men’s Doubles, 1st Round - Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/N. Sriram Balaji vs [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Court 7 - Men’s Doubles, 1st Round - Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)/Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - around 8:35PM IST
Court 17 - Mixed Doubles, 1st Round - [6] Rohan Bopanna/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) vs Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Latisha Chan (TPE) - around 8:20PM IST
Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan /

N Sriram Balaji /

Yuki Bhambri /

Saketh Myneni /

Rohan Bopanna

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
