Wimbledon 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz vs Rune, Jabeur vs Rybakina in quarterfinal match-ups

Wimbledon 2023, July 12 schedule: Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina will headline the quarterfinal matches on the tenth day of The Championships in London.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 00:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Top men's seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will be back in action at the Wimbledon Championships when he takes on Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Center Court on Wednesday.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

In the women’s quarterfinals, defending champion Elena Rybakina will face off against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for a place in the semifinals.

On Court 1, Daniil Medvedev will go up against USA’s Christopher Eubanks, while Aryna Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the other set of quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day ten of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs (3) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)- 6:00 PM IST

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [6] Holger Rune (DEN)

Court 1

Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [2] Aryna Sabalenka - 5:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [25] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Ons Jabeur /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Holger Rune /

Elena Rybakina /

Wimbledon 2023

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

