Wimbledon 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz vs Rune, Jabeur vs Rybakina in quarterfinal match-ups

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will be back in action at the Wimbledon Championships when he takes on Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Center Court on Wednesday.
In the women’s quarterfinals, defending champion Elena Rybakina will face off against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for a place in the semifinals.
On Court 1, Daniil Medvedev will go up against USA’s Christopher Eubanks, while Aryna Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the other set of quarterfinals.
Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day ten of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs (3) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)- 6:00 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [6] Holger Rune (DEN)
Court 1
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [2] Aryna Sabalenka - 5:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [25] Christopher Eubanks (USA)
