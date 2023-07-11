MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semi-finals

The eighth seed powered into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over the big-hitting Russian.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 23:21 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner during his quarter-final match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon 2023.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner during his quarter-final match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner during his quarter-final match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner broke new ground at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the Italian powered into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over big-hitting Russian Roman Safiullin.

The 21-year-old has made the most of a favourable draw at the grass-court major this year and became the first man to reach the final four without taking on a top 50 opponent since both Boris Becker and Pete Sampras did so in 1995.

Read More: Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina stuns World No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach semifinals

The win also meant Sinner became only the third Italian man to make the Wimbledon semis after Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini but he had to overcome a wobble against the inspired Safiullin midway through the contest.

After a high-octane start by both players under the roof on a sometimes slippery Court One, Sinner broke for a 5-4 lead with a barrage of big shots from the baseline and comfortably held serve in the next game to go a set up on Safiullin.

World number 92 Safiullin did not let his optimism dip after surrendering his serve early in the second set and the Wimbledon debutant reeled off five games in a row from 1-3 down to draw level in the match.

The slightly-built Sinner continued to exhibit superb ball-striking en route to winning the next set in 34 minutes and the contest was effectively over after he broke for a 4-2 lead in the fourth set, which he won when Safiullin sent a shot wide.

Up next for Sinner is a meeting with holder Novak Djokovic or seventh seed Andrey Rublev. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Jannik Sinner /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 LIVE: India 0-0 South Africa; FIFA World Cup of esports updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semi-finals
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Score: Djokovic wins 2nd set 6-1 against Rublev; Bopanna-Ebden reach last-eight in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leicester signs Belgium international Cayman from Lyon
    Reuters
  5. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: All you need to know about India at the FIFA World Cup of esports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semi-finals
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden enter men’s doubles quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina stuns World No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova comes through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Score: Djokovic wins 2nd set 6-1 against Rublev; Bopanna-Ebden reach last-eight in doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 LIVE: India 0-0 South Africa; FIFA World Cup of esports updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semi-finals
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Score: Djokovic wins 2nd set 6-1 against Rublev; Bopanna-Ebden reach last-eight in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leicester signs Belgium international Cayman from Lyon
    Reuters
  5. FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: All you need to know about India at the FIFA World Cup of esports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment