MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in the semifinal

The 43-year-old Bopanna, the only Indian in fray at the Wimbledon, fell short of becoming the Open Era’s oldest Grand Slam champion across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 21:45 IST , Wimbledon - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the men’s doubles competition at the Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupsk in the semifinals here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Bopanna and Ebden battled for one hour and 26 minutes before going down 5-7 4-6.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, the only Indian in fray at the Wimbledon, fell short of becoming the Open Era’s oldest Grand Slam champion across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024: IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Olympics one year out

Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna had reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year and won two ATP titles along with Ebden in men’s doubles.

For Bopanna it was his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015.

Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2023: Ion Izagirre wins stage 12; Vingegaard retains yellow jersey with lead over Pogacar
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in the semifinal
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: IND 146/0 (55); Jaiswal and Rohit score fifties to put India in control at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Sabalenka vs Jabeur moves to third set; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in the semifinal
    PTI
  2. ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
    AP
  3. Vondrousova ends Svitolina’s run to reach Wimbledon final
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Sabalenka vs Jabeur moves to third set; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev wary of ‘one brutal shot’ from Alcaraz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2023: Ion Izagirre wins stage 12; Vingegaard retains yellow jersey with lead over Pogacar
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in the semifinal
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: IND 146/0 (55); Jaiswal and Rohit score fifties to put India in control at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Sabalenka vs Jabeur moves to third set; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment