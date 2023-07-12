MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to book semifinal spot

World number two Aryna Sabalenka roared into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 19:22 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys.
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number two Aryna Sabalenka roared into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday.

The Belarusian, who has a tiger tattoo on her left arm, powered to victory on Court One and will face either Ons Jabeur or defending champion Elena Rybakina in the last four.

FOLLOW | Wimbledon 2023 Live Score

Second seed Sabalenka, 25, broke in the first game of the match, converting a fourth break point with a sweet backhand that sailed just over the net and out of the reach of Keys.

She broke the American 28-year-old again and served out the set but had a mini-wobble in the second as Keys, seeded 25th, secured a break of her own. However, the Australian Open champion broke straight back and did so again before serving out the match to reach her second semi-final at the All England Club.

