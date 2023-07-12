World number two Aryna Sabalenka roared into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday.
The Belarusian, who has a tiger tattoo on her left arm, powered to victory on Court One and will face either Ons Jabeur or defending champion Elena Rybakina in the last four.
FOLLOW | Wimbledon 2023 Live Score
Second seed Sabalenka, 25, broke in the first game of the match, converting a fourth break point with a sweet backhand that sailed just over the net and out of the reach of Keys.
She broke the American 28-year-old again and served out the set but had a mini-wobble in the second as Keys, seeded 25th, secured a break of her own. However, the Australian Open champion broke straight back and did so again before serving out the match to reach her second semi-final at the All England Club.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to book semifinal spot
- Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies to bat first vs India; Kishan, Jaiswal make Test debut
- India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan make Test debuts for India
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- Indian sports news wrap, July 12
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE