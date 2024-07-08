MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko beats Putintseva to reach last eight

Tha 27-year-old Latvian, whose only Grand Slam title came at the French Open in 2017, broke her Kazakh opponent five times in the match, hitting 29 winners against 26 unforced errors.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 22:51 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after defeating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their fourth-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after defeating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their fourth-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after defeating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their fourth-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinals on Monday.

The 27-year-old Latvian, whose only Grand Slam title came at the French Open in 2017, broke her Kazakh opponent five times in the match, hitting 29 winners against 26 unforced errors.

“This is one of my my favourites on the tour,” said Ostapenko. “I won it at juniors (in 2014) and I have great memories here.

“I feel like I’m playing really good players but I’m good in deciding moments. I think that’s the key and I’m doing pretty okay,” she said.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu

The 13th seed, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018, next faces either US 11th seed Danielle Collins or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Russian-born Putintseva, ranked 35, beat world number one Swiatek in the last 32 on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Jelena Ostapenko /

Yulia Putintseva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko beats Putintseva to reach last eight
    AFP
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Deschamps puts faith in Mbappe finding form amid struggles with nose injury
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA, Test Series: South Africa announces 16-member squad, Jansen rested
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko beats Putintseva to reach last eight
    AFP
  2. Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina into quarterfinal as Kalinskaya retires
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko beats Putintseva to reach last eight
    AFP
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Deschamps puts faith in Mbappe finding form amid struggles with nose injury
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA, Test Series: South Africa announces 16-member squad, Jansen rested
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment