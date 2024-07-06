Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in third round of men’s singles on the sixth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Saturday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against local favourite Cameron Norrie in his third-round fixture.

In women’s singles, top seed Iga Swiatek faces Yulia Putintseva while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Danish wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

In what is set to be his final campaign at the grass Major, Andy Murray, along with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, faces Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Zhang Shuai of China in the first round of mixed doubles on Court No. 1.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (only singles) for day six of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [10] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Men’s Singles - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Men’s Singles - [14] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) - 3-2 (Match to be completed) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Court No. 2

Women’s Singles - Harriet Dart (GBR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 (Match to be completed)

Men’s Singles - [12] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Indians in action Men’s Doubles, 1st Round Court 8: [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

Court No. 3

Men’s Singles - [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles - [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA) - 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-6 (Match to be completed) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Bernarda Pera (USA) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles - [17] Anna Kalinskaya vs [15] Liudmila Samsonova - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA)

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Court No. 15

Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Roman Safiullin - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) - 7-6(6), 3-6, 5-7, 5-4 (Match to be completed) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 17

Men’s Singles - [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) - 3:30PM IST