MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024, July 6 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in third-round action, Murray-Raducanu pair plays mixed doubles

Wimbledon 2024, July 6 schedule: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are the prominent players in action on the sixth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 08:30 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in third round of men’s singles on the sixth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Saturday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against local favourite Cameron Norrie in his third-round fixture.

In women’s singles, top seed Iga Swiatek faces Yulia Putintseva while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Danish wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

In what is set to be his final campaign at the grass Major, Andy Murray, along with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, faces Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Zhang Shuai of China in the first round of mixed doubles on Court No. 1.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (only singles) for day six of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [10] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Men’s Singles - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Men’s Singles - [14] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) - 3-2 (Match to be completed) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Court No. 2

Women’s Singles - Harriet Dart (GBR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 (Match to be completed)

Men’s Singles - [12] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Indians in action
Men’s Doubles, 1st Round
Court 8: [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

Court No. 3

Men’s Singles - [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles - [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA) - 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-6 (Match to be completed) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Bernarda Pera (USA) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles - [17] Anna Kalinskaya vs [15] Liudmila Samsonova - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA)

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Court No. 15

Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Roman Safiullin - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) - 7-6(6), 3-6, 5-7, 5-4 (Match to be completed) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 17

Men’s Singles - [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) - 3:30PM IST

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Novak Djokovic /

Iga Swiatek /

Andy Murray /

Emma Raducanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David scores, ties it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Nagelsmann’s Germany bowed but not broken after Euro exit to Spain
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024, July 6 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in third-round action, Murray-Raducanu pair plays mixed doubles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff stops British qualifier Kartal to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Joy for injury-plagued Badosa with Kasatkina upset
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David scores, ties it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Nagelsmann’s Germany bowed but not broken after Euro exit to Spain
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment