Wimbledon 2024: Two-time runner-up Jabeur suffers shock exit

Jabeur had reached the previous two Wimbledon finals, but the 10th seed’s hopes of making three in a row were dashed in stunning fashion on Centre Court.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:02 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ons Jabeur exits after her third round loss to Elina Svitolina.
Ons Jabeur exits after her third round loss to Elina Svitolina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur exits after her third round loss to Elina Svitolina. | Photo Credit: AP

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur suffered a shock Wimbledon third round exit as the two-time runner-up was beaten 6-1, 7-6 [7-4] by Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina on Saturday.

Jabeur had reached the previous two Wimbledon finals, but the 10th seed’s hopes of making three in a row were dashed in stunning fashion on Centre Court.

The 29-year-old’s wait for a first Grand Slam title goes on after her earliest Wimbledon exit since 2019.

Svitolina’s reward for her victory in one hour and 20 minutes is a last 16 clash with China’s Wang Xinyu.

Wimbledon 2024 /

Ons Jabeur /

Elina Svitolina

