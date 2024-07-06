Wimbledon 2024: Two-time runner-up Jabeur suffers shock exit

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur suffered a shock Wimbledon third round exit as the two-time runner-up was beaten 6-1, 7-6 [7-4] by Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina on Saturday.
Jabeur had reached the previous two Wimbledon finals, but the 10th seed’s hopes of making three in a row were dashed in stunning fashion on Centre Court.
The 29-year-old’s wait for a first Grand Slam title goes on after her earliest Wimbledon exit since 2019.
Svitolina’s reward for her victory in one hour and 20 minutes is a last 16 clash with China’s Wang Xinyu.
