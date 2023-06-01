Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA moves San Jose tournament to Washington for combined event

The governing body of women’s tennis paved the way for the first combined WTA-ATP tournament at the 500 level on Thursday as it approved the move of its San Jose event to Washington this year.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 20:58 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The tournament will shift to Washington and take place from July 29 to Aug. 6 
Representative Image: The tournament will shift to Washington and take place from July 29 to Aug. 6  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: The tournament will shift to Washington and take place from July 29 to Aug. 6  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The governing body of women’s tennis paved the way for the first combined WTA-ATP tournament at the 500 level on Thursday as it approved the move of its San Jose event to Washington this year.

ALSO READ
Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round

San Jose’s Silicon Valley Classic, founded in 1971 by American great Billie Jean King, has been held at venues across the west coast, including Stanford University and in Oakland, California.

It will shift to Washington and take place from July 29 to Aug. 6 alongside the men’s event at the Rock Creek Tennis Center as a warm-up for the U.S. Open.

“The legacy of this much-loved event will live on in its new home,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said. 

Related Topics

WTA /

Silicon Valley Classic /

Billie Jean King

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA moves San Jose tournament to Washington for combined event
    Reuters
  2. Norway Chess: Gukesh surrenders to Nakamura; Caruana in lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Canada’s Oleksiak to miss July World Championships with injury
    Reuters
  4. Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round
    AFP
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Junior Asia Cup: Men in Blue one win away from title; starting lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA moves San Jose tournament to Washington for combined event
    Reuters
  2. Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round
    AFP
  3. French Open 2023: Ruud beats Zeppieri in four sets, reaches third round
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2023: Title contender Rybakina marches past teenager Noskova into third round
    Reuters
  5. Video replay calls after Norrie ‘double bounce’ row at French Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA moves San Jose tournament to Washington for combined event
    Reuters
  2. Norway Chess: Gukesh surrenders to Nakamura; Caruana in lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Canada’s Oleksiak to miss July World Championships with injury
    Reuters
  4. Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round
    AFP
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Junior Asia Cup: Men in Blue one win away from title; starting lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment