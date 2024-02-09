MagazineBuy Print

WTA Mumbai Open: Semenistaja races into semifinals with 6-4, 6-3 win over Kudermetova

It was the second victory for the 21-year-old Semenistaja, ranked 120 in the world, over Kudermetova in as many meetings, following the quarterfinal triumph on way to the title last month in Bengaluru.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 20:53 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Darja Semenistaja exults on way to victory in the quarterfinals.
Darja Semenistaja exults on way to victory in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Darja Semenistaja exults on way to victory in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Darja Semenistaja scotched the hopes of Polina Kudermetova by racing to a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals of the L&T Mumbai WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India on Friday.

The 20-year-old Kudermetova had the big game, but unlike the way she stepped it up against Sahaja Yamalapalli from the brink of defeat in the earlier round, the wiry Russian was unable to call her best game when needed.

In contrast, Semenistaja, quite the work horse, who has already won 15 singles titles in the professional circuit, played strong in letting Kudermetova hurtle to defeat with a flurry of errors in the climax.

It was much to the disappointment of the appreciative fans who were just about warming up for a lively contest as Kudermetova peppered the court with winners and came up with imaginative play to keep the enthusiasm alive in the stands.

Also read | ‘Race to gold’ - Tennis Premier League launches scholarship scheme for young deserving players across country

In the semifinals, Semenistaja will play Arianne Hartono who was not challenged much by an indisposed Moyuka Uchijima.

With Katie Volynets of USA breezing past lucky-loser Sohyun Park who was unable to find her rhythm, there was not much entertainment for the enthusiasts.

Storm Hunter of Australia conserved her energy, as she had got a walkover from the 16-year-old Alina Korneeva owing to ill health.

There will be some Indian interest kept alive by Prarthana Thomabre in the doubles semifinals on Saturday. Prarthana’s partner Arianne Hartono has been in good form, and may have to spend a lot of time on court in singles and doubles on Saturday.

The results:
Singles (quarterfinals): Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Polina Kuderetova 6-4, 6-3; Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) 6-3, 4-3 (retired); Katie Volynets (USA) bt Sohyun Park (Kor) 6-1, 6-2; Storm Hunter (Aus) w.o. Alina Korneeva.

