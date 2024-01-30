MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai Open 2024: WTA event, where 18-year-old Sabalenka won her biggest title, returns after six years

In the first of its two editions, the Mumbai Open had witnessed the then 18-year-old Aryna Sabalenka, ranked 96 in the world, winning her maiden WTA title in 2017.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 19:36 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the final of the L$125,000 Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 26, 2017. 
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the final of the L$125,000 Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 26, 2017.  | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the final of the L$125,000 Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 26, 2017.  | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Three top-100 players, Kayla Day of USA, Nao Hibino of Japan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia are scheduled to compete in the WTA Mumbai Open to be staged at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts from February 5.

In the first of its two editions, the Mumbai Open had witnessed the then 18-year-old Aryna Sabalenka, ranked 96 in the world, winning her maiden WTA title in 2017. Sabalenka had lost to Maria Sharapova in the final of the Tianjin Open earlier that year and was happy to announce her arrival into the big league with the title in Mumbai, in her last tournament of that season.

The then rising star Sabalenka has become a super star now, having been ranked world No. 1 and winning back-to-back Australian Open titles.

In the current crop of players, Day had won the US Open girls title in 2016 and is ranked 82 in the world. Hibino has already won three WTA titles. Zidansek had made the semifinals of French Open in 2021

Notable among other exciting players is the 16-year-old Alina Korneeva of Russia, the No.1 ranked junior last year, who has already made her breakthrough into the women’s field by reaching the third round of Australian Open this year. She had won the girls title at the Australian Open last year.

READ | Saudi ambassador ‘disappointed’ over ‘western centric’ criticism of mulled WTA Finals move

The rest of the field, featuring players from around world, will also be pretty strong, with the last direct entry being made with a rank of 179.

Only Prarthana Thombare has got a direct entry in doubles among the Indians, with her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono. Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale are also expected to make the main draw of doubles.

There will be four wild cards for the main draw and four for the qualifying event which are expected to be announced soon. That should help more Indian players stake their claim and gauge their strength against top class opponents.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Kayla Day /

Nao Hibino /

WTA Mumbai Open /

Ankita Raina /

Alina Korneeva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score: Lineups out as Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan faces Pawan Sehrawat’s bottom-placed Telugu Titans; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai Open 2024: WTA event, where 18-year-old Sabalenka won her biggest title, returns after six years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Already qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics, race walker Akshdeep breaks own NR in men’s 20km event
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Mumbai Open 2024: WTA event, where 18-year-old Sabalenka won her biggest title, returns after six years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Miami Open 2024 to include wheelchair tennis, pickleball
    Reuters
  3. Saudi ambassador ‘disappointed’ over ‘western centric’ criticism of mulled WTA Finals move
    Reuters
  4. Zeeshan Ali to be non-playing captain in India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan says AITA
    PTI
  5. Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score: Lineups out as Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan faces Pawan Sehrawat’s bottom-placed Telugu Titans; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai Open 2024: WTA event, where 18-year-old Sabalenka won her biggest title, returns after six years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Already qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics, race walker Akshdeep breaks own NR in men’s 20km event
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment