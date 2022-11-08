Swiatek finishes year on top of WTA ranking despite Finals disappointment

Poland’s Iga Swiatek may have failed to add the WTA Finals title to her French and US Open crowns but finishes the year a dominant number one in the women’s tennis rankings.

Also Read France’s Garcia overpowers Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

The 21-year-old extended her points advantage over World No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia despite losing to big-serving Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Texas last week.

It is the first time Swiatek has finished on top of the year end rankings.

Swiatek’s remarkable season included eight singles titles and a run of 37 straight match victories. Sabalenka ended her 15-match winning streak against top 10 players.

Swiatek’s path to the top was eased by the shock retirement in March of Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who finished number one from 2019-2021.

Sabalenka lost in the final to France’s Caroline Garcia -- who became the second French woman to win the title following Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

Both finalists in the WTA season-ender in Texas on Monday rose two places -- Garcia to fourth and Sabalenka to fifth.