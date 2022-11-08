Tennis

Swiatek finishes year on top of WTA ranking despite Finals disappointment

Swiatek’s remarkable season included eight singles titles and a run of 37 straight match victories.

08 November, 2022 17:05 IST
Iga Swiatek ended her year with a loss to Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek ended her year with a loss to Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Finals. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland’s Iga Swiatek may have failed to add the WTA Finals title to her French and US Open crowns but finishes the year a dominant number one in the women’s tennis rankings.

France’s Garcia overpowers Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

The 21-year-old extended her points advantage over World No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia despite losing to big-serving Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Texas last week.

It is the first time Swiatek has finished on top of the year end rankings.

Swiatek’s remarkable season included eight singles titles and a run of 37 straight match victories. Sabalenka ended her 15-match winning streak against top 10 players.

Swiatek’s path to the top was eased by the shock retirement in March of Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who finished number one from 2019-2021.

Sabalenka lost in the final to France’s Caroline Garcia -- who became the second French woman to win the title following Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

Both finalists in the WTA season-ender in Texas on Monday rose two places -- Garcia to fourth and Sabalenka to fifth.

RANKINGS
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 11085 pts
2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5055
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 4691
4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4375 (+2)
5. Aryna Sabalenka 3925 (+2)
6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3871 (-1)
7. Coco Gauff (USA) 3646 (-3)
8. Daria Kasatkina 3435
9. Veronika Kudermetova 2795
10. Simona Halep (ROM) 2661
11. Madison Keys (USA) 2417
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2365 (+1)
13. Paula Badosa (ESP) 2363 (-1)
14. Danielle Collins (USA) 2292
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2215
16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2097
17. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2093
18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 1986
19. Ekaterina Alexandrova 1910
20. Liudmila Samsonova 1910

