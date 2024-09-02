MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen defeats Donna Vekic in tournament’s latest finish for a women’s match

China’s Zheng is bidding to become the fourth woman to win Olympic gold and the US Open title in the same year after Serena Williams (2012), Venus Williams (2000) and Steffi Graf (1988).

Published : Sep 02, 2024 12:48 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Zheng Qinwen will meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal.
Zheng Qinwen will meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zheng Qinwen will meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen beat Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2 in a rematch of their Paris 2024 Olympics title clash to reach the US Open 2024 quarterfinals after the pair battled back and forth in the latest finishing women’s match in the tournament’s history.

The late-night thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium wrapped up at 2.15 am on Monday, beating the previous record for a women’s match at the year’s final Grand Slam by two minutes.

“It’s always nice to play in the night session because I’m used to it. It’s the first time I’ve played here in New York at two in the morning. It’s unbelievable,” said Zheng.

“Thanks to the fans that aren’t sleeping tonight, supporting me here,” she added.

China’s Zheng is bidding to become the fourth woman to win Olympic gold and the US Open title in the same year after Serena Williams (2012), Venus Williams (2000) and Steffi Graf (1988). She will meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka next.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Defending Champions Coco Gauff ousted by compatriot Emma Navarro in fourth round

The 21-year-old, who lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, wrapped up an intense opening set against 24th seed Vekic in an hour after raising her level a few notches in the tiebreak.

Vekic was undeterred and responded with the first break of the match early in the second set, but dropped serve immediately as Zheng heaped the pressure on her 28-year-old opponent with some heavy shots from both flanks.

Zheng’s service game briefly deserted her as Vekic broke in the 10th game with a backhand winner to draw level in the match, but the Chinese player got her nose in front of the decider and held her nerve to close out the win.

“She’s really tough to play on hard courts, she put a lot of pressure on me,” said Zheng, who beat Vekic in straight sets in the Olympic final.

“At Roland Garros, I was in control. But today she hit really aggressively. It was tough for me to play against her. It was a really nice victory for me,” she added.

