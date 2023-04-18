Tennis

Zheng ‘really excited’ about WTA’s China return

The governing body of women’s tennis suspended tournaments in China after former doubles number one Peng stated in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

Stuttgart 18 April, 2023 13:06 IST
Qinwen Zheng of China.

Qinwen Zheng of China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Zheng Qinwen welcomed the WTA’s decision to end its China boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai and the world number 25 said she is looking forward to showcasing her skills on home soil for the first time at Tour level.

Peng briefly disappeared from public view after her post but made an appearance at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year and conducted an interview with French publication L’Equipe.

The WTA, which had sought a formal investigation into Peng’s allegations and an opportunity to meet her privately, said last week it will resume operations in China this year.

“I’m so happy the tournaments in China will finally be back because I’m really excited to play in front of my people,” the 20-year-old told reporters after her 6-4 6-4 win over American Alycia Parks at the Stuttgart Open on Monday.

“I really miss China because it has been a long time, I never have time to come back there. Since the tournaments have started, I will have more time to go back to my hometown and meet all my family and to show my tennis over there.”

Zheng, who was named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2022, has previously only played WTA qualifying matches in China at events in Wuhan and Tianjin in 2019.

Zheng, who next faces Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, said she was unaware of Peng’s whereabouts and that she had never talked to her before.

“But I think she’s pretty well in China. Honestly, I don’t know how she is. I just focus more on myself,” she said.

