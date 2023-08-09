MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round

Zverev’s 12th ace brought up match point and he sealed the win on an errant backhand by the Dutch player.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 09:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor at the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor at the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates against Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor at the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev never dropped his serve despite the gusting wind to claim a 6-4 7-6(3) win over last weekend’s Washington Open finalist Tallon Griekspoor in their first-round match.

Little separated the pair until the 2017 champion earned the contest’s first break point opportunity on set point, which he converted when Griekspoor allowed a backhand passing shot to go past him.

The ball dropped in for the winner, and the towering German let out a triumphant roar.

Zverev rode that momentum in the second set and took firm control when an increasingly dejected Griekspoor shanked a forehand to give Zverev a 4-2 lead in the second set breaker.

Also Read: Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round

Zverev’s 12th ace brought up match point and he sealed the win on an errant backhand by the Dutch player.

The match was Zverev’s first on the hard court summer swing leading up to the U.S. Open as he looks to continue to build confidence on the surface following the brutal ankle injury he suffered at Roland Garros in 2022.

“All in all, it was a good first hard court match in over four months for me,” he said.

“Especially since the last time I was on a hard court, I was still not 100% healthy with my ankle. I’m moving very different, sliding around the court more now.

“Generally, I’m extremely happy because he’s playing at a very high level at the moment.”

Next up for Zverev is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Zverev holds a 3-0 lifetime record against the Spaniard.

Also Read: Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto

Alex de Minaur fought back from a 5-3 first-set deficit to upset 11th seed Cameron Norrie 7-5 6-4.

Norrie appeared rattled after he failed to serve out the first set and struggled to get back on track as the speedy de Minaur stayed on the attack.

The Australian will next face Gabriel Diallo after the Canadian outlasted Washington Open champion Dan Evans of England 7-6(4) 7-5.

Rising American Ben Shelton beat Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(1) 6-4 under the lights and will face world number one Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

Toronto Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round
    Reuters
  2. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
  3. UCI World C’Ships: Switzerland defends team mixed relay title
    AFP
  4. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round
    Reuters
  2. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  3. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  4. Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million
    AP
  5. Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round
    Reuters
  2. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
  3. UCI World C’Ships: Switzerland defends team mixed relay title
    AFP
  4. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment