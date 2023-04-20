Munich Open 2023: Rune reaches quarterfinals, Zverev loses on birthday

After waiting an extra day to get on court at the Munich Open, an ATP250 event, Alexander Zverev’s tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell on Thursday as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.

Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O’Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the Wednesday schedule.

Charging into the quarter-final's 🚂



Huge win for O'Connell taking out third seed Zverev 7-6(2) 6-4. @BMWOpen23| #bmwopenbyamexpic.twitter.com/BPuqCZRN9F — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 20, 2023

Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.

“It’s definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd,” O’Connell said in his on-court interview. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever played in. It’s tough, took me a while to get warmed up.”

READ - Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

O’Connell moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with qualifier Flavio Cobolli.

Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin.

Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).