Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Madrid Masters tournament on Thursday.

“Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen,” Nadal said in a video published on his social media accounts.

Nadal, nursing a left hip injury, has been out of action since the Australian Open in January. This has seen the 22-time Grand Slam Champion drop out of the ATP Top 10. Earlier this week, Nadal withdrew from the Barcelona Open.

“The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.” he added.

While the Spaniard, a 14-times French Open champion who has dominated the clay court season for years, still hopes to be fully fit for the Grand Slam starting in May, his statement is not optimistic.

“The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t work out what I need to compete,” Nadal said.

“I was training, but a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.

“I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don’t know. This is how things are now.”

The Madrid Masters tournament gets underway on April 27. Nadal is the most successful player with five titles under his belt.