Watch: Sportstar honours 1983 World Cup-winning heroes at 2023 Aces Awards

It may be 40 years since the Indian team defied the odds to lift the 1983 Cricket World Cup trophy, but memories of that stirring victory will never fade.

Members of the team, led by the irrepressible Kapil Dev, were full of anecdotes as they held centerstage at The Taj Mahal Palace for the Sportstar Aces Awards in February this year. Tributes were paid to batter Yashpal Sharma, who passed away a couple of years ago. Yashpal scored a terrific 89 to help India defeat West Indies in the group stage match against defending champion West Indies.

Kirti Azad called on the audience to observe a minute’s silence to honour his close friend. Yashpal’s wife Renu Sharma was present on the stage. “Our 1983 World Cup team gets together once a year, and we remember our dear friend Yashpal. His soul lingers with us,” Azad said.

