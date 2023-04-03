Videos

CSK’s first open-practice at Chepauk proves all eyes are on Dhoni ahead of IPL swansong

Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress for the first time in 1426 days. Here’s what an open practice held here a few days ago looked like and why everyone has eyes only for MS Dhoni.

Lalith Kalidas
03 April, 2023 14:28 IST
03 April, 2023 14:28 IST

Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress for the first time in 1426 days. Here’s what an open practice held here a few days ago looked like and why everyone has eyes only for MS Dhoni.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us