Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it
In the second episode of Checkmate, a Chess Olympiad-special series from Sportstar, we catch up with Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and how their roles in it changed from 2020 to the present.
CHENNAI 17 July, 2022 19:18 IST
CHENNAI 17 July, 2022 19:18 IST
More Videos
Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :