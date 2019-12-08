Videos David Villa bids emotional farewell to football David Villa fought back the tears as he closed the curtain on a stellar career. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 19:07 IST David Villa bids emotional farewell to football Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 19:07 IST David Villa bids emotional farewell to football Guardiola and Solskjaer condemn racist gesture from Man City fan Bayern forgot to play football, says Flick Jurgen Klopp: Football not Playstation, players need rest More Videos Managers sympathise with Marco Silva after Everton sacking Zinedine Zidane addresses Hazard's injury Solskjaer on the special Manchester Derby Mourinho picks Burnley over Joshua-Ruiz fight Jurgen Klopp becomes second quickest manager to register 100 Premier League wins When GM Praggnanandhaa beat The Hindu in chess Rahul Dravid: U-19 World Cup not be-all, end-all of everything Arsene Wenger open to Ljungberg talks to help Arsenal