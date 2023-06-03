Magazine

FA Cup trophy returns to Manchester - Which side? To be decided

This is the first time in the long history of the tournament that the two powerhouse teams from Manchester face off in the FA Cup final.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 12:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Pranay Rajiv

The FA Cup was first held during the 1871/72 season as the annual knockout event for men’s domestic football in England. It is the oldest domestic football competition in the world, and has been run by the country’s Football Association (FA) since its inception. 

The FA Cup final for the season will take place on Saturday at Wembley when treble-chasing Manchester City takes on rival Manchester United in the summit clash.

Premier League champion City is on the brink of a historic treble with places in the final of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League slated for next week. United is the only English club to achieve the continental treble back in 1998-99 and will be keen to deny its city rival the chance to do the same at the derby game.

United has already won the EFL Cup in February and an FA Cup trophy will make it a strong start for manager Erik Ten Hag, who was appointed last summer.

With the unique nature of a first-ever all-Manchester final, the FA Cup has broken a tradition since its inauguration in 1872 by partially engraving the trophy before Saturday’s clash.

