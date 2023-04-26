Videos

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya’s men broke the jinx of not being able to defend totals at home this season while registering its first ever win against MI.

Lalith Kalidas
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 06:14 IST
Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. Hardik Pandya’s men broke the jinx of not being able to defend totals at home this season while registering its first ever win against MI.

GT registered its highest IPL total - 207 for six - with a Shubman Gill half-century and a deadly David Miller-Abhinav Manohar six-fest. The host’s Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad then strangled the MI batters in the chase as the Titans leapt to the second spot with its fifth win.

Read the full match report by Lalith Kalidas here.

