WATCH - Harbhajan Singh: Don’t understand how India hasn’t won T20 World Cup despite having league like IPL

Excerpts from the panel discussion: The Power of sports and its superstars in brand building

The Indian Premier League, which enters its 16th year in 2023, has had a significant impact, inspiring leagues around the world and attracting the best international talent.

It has transcended critics and become a brand that not only contributes to Indian cricket’s financial health but also takes care of the financial well-being of all its stakeholders.

“A lot of things have changed since my early playing days. Opportunities are coming after our playing careers and IPL has brought on much of that. A lot of us have work because of it [IPL] at multiple levels and in many roles. Pehle jaise nahin hai, ki if you retire, pata nahin banda kahan gaya (It’s not like the old days when you didn’t know about a player’s whereabouts once he retired),” Harbhajan Singh, the former India cricketer, said on Monday during a panel discussion titled The power of sports and its superstars in brand building at Sportstar’s first-ever National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.

“I was still doing okay then. Many of my seniors, someone like Anil Kumble, his not getting recognized as Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, or Rahul Dravid was surprising for me. Bowlers are not given their dues in terms of ad-making. They (Big companies) are always looking for someone who bats, who scores the 50s, and 100s. Nevertheless, I am someone who got a lot of endorsements, despite the controversies surrounding me. Today, Jasprit Bumrah is as big as Virat Kohli, but if you see their endorsements, there’s a huge difference.”