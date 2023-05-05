WATCH: KKR vs SRH match highlights and analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a thrilling five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

It all boiled down to the last over when Sunrisers needed nine runs to win with Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease.

But Varun Chakravarthy bowled a splendid over, conceding just three runs, besides dismissing the dangerous Samad.

When captain Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen strung a partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket off 47 balls, Sunrisers looked on course. Both, however, departed in quick succession to make the score read 145 for six in 16.5 overs. Pressure was back on the home team.

It was a disciplined bowling effort in the slog overs which saw Sunrisers score only 32 runs in the last five overs and lose three wickets. This eventually proved to be costly.

Earlier, Knight Riders, electing to bat, posted a decent 171 for nine in 20 overs thanks to useful contributions from captain Nitish Rana, southpaw Rinku Singh and the big-hitting Andre Russell.

-V.V. Subrahmanyam

