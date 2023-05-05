Videos

WATCH: KKR vs SRH match highlights and analysis

Varun Chakravarthy’s last-over heroics snatch a win for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Here’s everything you need to know about that match in just five minutes.

Pranay Rajiv
05 May, 2023 06:00 IST
05 May, 2023 06:00 IST

Varun Chakravarthy’s last-over heroics snatch a win for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Here’s everything you need to know about that match in just five minutes.

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a thrilling five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

It all boiled down to the last over when Sunrisers needed nine runs to win with Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease.

But Varun Chakravarthy bowled a splendid over, conceding just three runs, besides dismissing the dangerous Samad.

When captain Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen strung a partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket off 47 balls, Sunrisers looked on course. Both, however, departed in quick succession to make the score read 145 for six in 16.5 overs. Pressure was back on the home team.

It was a disciplined bowling effort in the slog overs which saw Sunrisers score only 32 runs in the last five overs and lose three wickets. This eventually proved to be costly.

Earlier, Knight Riders, electing to bat, posted a decent 171 for nine in 20 overs thanks to useful contributions from captain Nitish Rana, southpaw Rinku Singh and the big-hitting Andre Russell.

-V.V. Subrahmanyam

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us