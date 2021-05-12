Videos Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal Pep Guardiola's Man City is 10 points clear of second placed United and has wrapped up the title with three games to spare. AFP 12 May, 2021 03:22 IST AFP 12 May, 2021 03:22 IST Manchester City was crowned Premier League champion for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.Pep Guardiola's side is 10 points clear of second placed United and has wrapped up the title with three games to spare."This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one," Guardiola said."We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players."They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."Treble-chasing City's seventh top-flight title could be the prelude to an even greater triumph on May 29 when it faces Chelsea in its first ever Champions League final. Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard More Videos Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, Match 28: RR vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, Match 27: MI vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021 Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers