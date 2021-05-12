Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal

Manchester City was crowned Premier League champion for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side is 10 points clear of second placed United and has wrapped up the title with three games to spare.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one," Guardiola said.

"We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."

Treble-chasing City's seventh top-flight title could be the prelude to an even greater triumph on May 29 when it faces Chelsea in its first ever Champions League final.