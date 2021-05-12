Videos

Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal

Pep Guardiola's Man City is 10 points clear of second placed United and has wrapped up the title with three games to spare.

AFP
12 May, 2021 03:22 IST
AFP
12 May, 2021 03:22 IST

Manchester City was crowned Premier League champion for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side is 10 points clear of second placed United and has wrapped up the title with three games to spare.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one," Guardiola said.

"We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."

Treble-chasing City's seventh top-flight title could be the prelude to an even greater triumph on May 29 when it faces Chelsea in its first ever Champions League final.

Sebastian Coe
Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe
Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble
IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard
 More Videos
Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about
IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
IPL 2021, Match 28: RR vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
IPL 2021, Match 27: MI vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
David Warner and Trevor Bayliss
IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss
Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround
IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
IPL 2021 Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers